Zaramount Havana Villas LLP Unveils Luxurious Living in the Heart of Goa with Casa Havana and Casa Vino Villas

New Delhi (India), March 26: Zaramount Havana Villas LLP, the premier name in luxury real estate, is delighted to introduce an unparalleled living experience in the serene landscapes of Goa with the launch of two extraordinary villa series: Casa Havana and Casa Vino. At Zaramount, the company constructs villas engineered through design excellence and state-of-the-art technologies. Zaramount brings transparency that seamlessly reflects personalized services and creates an atmosphere of sophistication and class.

Zaramount Havana Villas LLP presents an array of villas meticulously designed to cater diverse preferences, offering the choice between fully furnished and unfurnished options. These residences boast an unparalleled living experience, enriched by Zaramount's commitment to provide premier facilities and amenities. These villas are strategically located in North Goa, having proximity to various attractions, including the new international airport, ensuring convenient access to key destinations.

Nestled along the banks of the enchanting Moira River, Zaramount's Casa Havana stands as a testament to design excellence and the epitome of luxury living. With six carefully crafted villas spread across 2475 sq. meters of lush land, Casa Havana presents a symphony of elegance and tranquillity.

Elegantly furnished, the villas feature spacious bedrooms, private balconies, lavish bathrooms, and thoughtfully appointed living and dining areas. Every detail, from intricate tilework to handcrafted fixtures, has been consciously curated, creating an unrivalled living experience. The interiors exude a sense of understated luxury with carefully chosen furnishings that seamlessly harmonize with the Cuban theme. Residents can bask in the warm embrace of Goa's sea breezes, creating an ambiance of serenity and relaxation. Each villa boasts five bedrooms and bathrooms, a private swimming pool with jacuzzi, providing the epitome of opulence.

Zaramount's Casa Vino series invites residents to experience a unique blend of contemporary elegance and coastal charm. Each of the five villas, ingeniously engineered through design excellence and state-of-the-art technologies, is named after a variety of fine wine, setting the stage for an unparalleled living experience.

Step into the lap of luxury, where curated interiors seamlessly marry sophistication with comfort. From the rich hues of Cabernet to the crisp, minimalist design of Chardonnay, Casa Vino offers a diverse sensory experience. The spacious living areas are adorned with contemporary art and designer furnishings, creating an inviting and stylish ambiance.

Floor-to-ceiling windows invite Goan sunshine, creating a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces. Residents can indulge in the private pool or unwind in meticulously landscaped gardens, where the characteristics of the namesake wines are subtly reflected in the design elements. With a commitment to unparalleled comfort and a nod to the world of fine wines, Casa Vino redefines the art of coastal living, inviting residents to savor the richness of life in every moment. These three-bedroom villas, spread over 1500 sq. meters, represent the future of living while celebrating the heritage and classic style of Goa.



Mr. Shaily Grover, Partner, Zaramount Havana Villas LLP, shares, "I am thrilled to be part of Zaramount, where we have meticulously crafted Casa Havana and Casa Vino villas to be more than homes; they are havens of luxury and tranquillity. As connoisseurs of Cuban cigars and exceptional wine, our aim has been to craft an expression of our cultivated preferences and appreciation for life's more refined pleasures within these villas. We have seamlessly woven these preferences into the ambiance of these luxurious homes, infusing a personalized touch that resonates with opulent aesthetics and indulgent pleasures.”