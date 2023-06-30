Ziad India: 5 Years of Cinematic Journey

Every filmmaker, artist and performer dreams of making their film/artwork the best and something the viewers have never seen. A lot of such talent are available in India who are capable of making outstanding visual experience. But, how many of them have gotten the right opportunity to display their talent? The truth is, a major chunk of them gets unnoticed. This has been the case, especially in cinema, since time immemorial. Fortunately, there is now a production house, completely dedicated to people who are confident of their talent but do not have a platform to showcase it. Ziad India Entertainments, as it turns 5 this year, has a beautiful story to tell, of its journey.
In 2018, Mr. Shaji A.H. and Ms.Betty Sathish Raval founded Ziad India Entertainments, which is now headquartered in Mumbai, India. The idea was to give deserving talent more opportunities and support. The production house has the vision to bring about a change in the current cinema spectrum and today, after 5 years of hard work, they have successfully achieved it.
Ziad India focuses not only on feature films. The production house also gives equal importance to performance arts, short films and other art related works. They do not limit themselves to any particular region or language, because the production company believes that art and cinema are beyond borders and can speak to the audience through their content. Creativity is what Ziad India is looking for and they strongly believe that raw, natural talent is what the world needs right now.
Beyond entertainment, Ziad India’s focus is on providing a never-seen-before experience, be it in quality or content. It’s been only 5 years, but within this short span of time, the production house has met many talented artists, performers and filmmakers and has created, produced and financed quite a few small to big projects in different verticals.
In 2022, Ziad India Entertainments achieved a major milestone. One of the feature films from the production house ran successfully for more than 25 days in the theatres. ‘Aalankam’, the Malayalam feature film, featured many talents that were underused by the Malayalam cinema and gave a platform for them to give their best. The film was both a commercial and critical success.
Ziad India has five more cinemas in the pipeline and all of them have been planned to be released by 2025. Each of them will feature excellent artists and will have plots that are unique and different. Ziad India is looking forward to collaborate with more such exceptional talents and provide a remarkable experience for the audience.
Ziad India Entertainments has been established in a time when the filmgoers have finally started appreciating uniqueness. From mass masala and romance, our audience have acquired a good taste in cinema and this is the ideal time for a company like Ziad India to put a step forward and experiment with raw talent. Ziad India’s second feature film will be announced soon and we can hope for another engrossing film, just like Aalankam!