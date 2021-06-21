Tata trucks enhance profitability with design efficiency

The wide range of long-haul trucks from Tata Motors come with state-of-the-art technology and design that enable driver comfort and cost-efficiency, optimising returns for owners and operators. The mission of Tata Motors is to strive to remain the pioneer in the Indian commercial vehicle industry. The organisation leaves no stone unturned to offer the widest range of products and best-in-class solutions to improve overall profitability through levers of higher revenue generation and operating cost optimisation. With the advent of GST and implementation of various government policies, the industry is heading towards consolidation of loads, trucks covering more distance per day and long haulage.
Tata Motors has always been offering products and services, enabling its customers to maximise their earnings. With the new beginning of BS6 from April 2020, the auto major has raised the bar even higher for long-haul trucking, incorporating the new BS6 design philosophy basis the product attribute leadership strategy, empowering its customers with the ‘power of 6’.
‘Power of 6’ comprises:
• Enhanced performance
• Total cost of ownership
• Comfort and convenience
• Choice
• Connectivity
• Peace of mind
Behind each of these, there is extensive engineering architecture striving to address every element of the business for customers, delivered through a meticulously-designed application-focused drive train range and options; multiple cabins; specific body design and aggregate options; unique value features aimed at reducing cost of operations; maintenance and enhancing performance; safety; and driving comfort and convenience with enhanced durability and reliability.
Tata Motors’ long-haul trucks are industry leaders across segments starting with 19T GVW trucks in the medium commercial vehicle range to heavy-duty multi-axles at 28T, 35T, 42T, 48T and 49T GVW range of trucks, and 46T, 55T 4x2 and 55T 6x4 range of tractor trailers delivering superior solutions and value-for-road logistics across the country.
Tata Motors’ long-haul trucks proved their mettle across all applications including the emerging e-commerce segment, and bulk and dense applications such as tankers; agriculture products; cement; coal; construction aggregates; clinkers; fly-ash; iron and steel; market logistics; and industrial goods; commanding market share leadership in their respective tonnage segments.
These trucks are robust in design with long-haul trucking needs, offering higher engine torque and wider flat torque curve, enabling superior pick-up, acceleration, gradeability, faster and smoother drives on highways, thereby ensuring quicker turnaround time.
Tata Motors’ long-haul trucks offer multiple engine platforms, including the company’s new generation 5.0L Turbotronn engine and Tata Cummins range of engines, across different nodes - the world’s largest selling commercial Euro6 engines - providing the durability and reliability needed for long distance travel.
Tata Motors’ long-haul trucks are loaded with a bouquet of attractive value enhancers such as multi-mode fuel economy switch, gear shift advisor, electronic anti-fuel theft, improved current generation technology brakes, engine brake, hill start assist, unitised wheel bearing, and effective air conditioning with ambient air temperature sensor enabling the trucks to cover longer distances enhancing safely and profitably.
The long-haul trucks come with multiple cabin options including the modern Ultra cabin in 19T models, India’s largest selling Signa cabin in multi-axle trucks and tractor-trailer range, and the world-class Prima cabin in tractor-trailer range with mechanically suspended seats, tilt and telescopic steering, and wider sleeper berth, offering industry-best comfort and convenience, utility space, lower NVH and safety. They enable drivers to cover long distances without fatigue, thereby improving productivity and efficiency.
The long-haul trucks with these features enable owners to run longer distances and earn higher revenues with lowest operating costs, ensuring higher profitability. All these are further augmented with the new-age advanced telematics solution – Tata Motors Fleet Edge.
Tata Motors also extends various vehicle care programmes, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packages and resale of used trucks under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. Some of the standout features of this bouquet of benefits are the Tata Alert that offers 24x7 roadside assistance for all vehicles under warranty, the Tata Kavach that ensures all accident vehicles insured under Tata Motors insurance are repaired within 15 days, and a service turnaround time guarantee under the Tata Zippy to ensure maximum uptime.
About Tata Motors
Tata Motors Ltd (NYSE: TTM; BSE: 500570 and 570001; NSE: TATAMOTORS and TATAMTRDVR), a USD 44 billion organisation. It is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses. A part of the USD 110 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is India’s largest and the only OEM offering extensive range of integrated, smart and e-mobility solutions.
It has operations in India, the UK, South Korea, Thailand, South Africa and Indonesia through a strong global network of 134 subsidiaries, associate companies and joint ventures, including Jaguar Land Rover in the UK and Tata Daewoo in South Korea.
With a focus on engineering and tech-enabled automotive solutions, catering to the future of mobility, Tata Motors is India’s market leader in commercial vehicles and among the top four in the passenger vehicles market. With ‘connecting aspirations’ at the core of its brand promise, the company’s innovation efforts are focused on developing pioneering technologies that are sustainable as well as suited to evolving aspirations of the market and customers. Tata Motors strives to bring new products that fire the imagination of GenNext customers, fuelled by state-of-the-art design and R&D centres located in India, UK, US, Italy and South Korea.
Internationally, Tata commercial and passenger vehicles are marketed in countries, spread across Africa, Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia, South America, CIS, and Russia.