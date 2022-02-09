Together Stronger

Overviews
Manipal Hospitals is one of India's foremost multi-specialty healthcare providers catering to both Indian and international patients. We are a part of the Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), a leader in the areas of education and healthcare. With more than 7500 operational beds, our commitment to the overall well-being of an individual is at the core of everything we do. Through our network of hospitals and experienced team of medical professionals, we provide quality and affordable healthcare to everyone.
Our Core Values
At Manipal Hospitals, we are devoted towards clinical excellence, patient-centricity, and ethical practices. Our commitment to clinical excellence is palpable in the high calibre of our team of medical practitioners. Our nursing staff and paramedical professionals are highly competent and provide great support to our clinical team Our healthcare services are aligned towards our patients’ needs. Creating a compassionate and supportive environment for patients and their caregivers is of utmost importance to us. Our patient-first approach has earned us the goodwill of patients not just from within India, but also from across the world including the Middle East, Africa, and South-East Asia. We attach the highest importance to ethical practices which is evident in our professional conduct, honesty, trust, and confidentiality
Our Expertise
We offer an integrated range of healthcare services from out-patient treatment and diagnostics to advanced clinical care which also extends to personalised home-care services. We keep pace with the latest technological breakthroughs in medical science and equip our hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities on par with global standards. From the simplest to the most complex medical problems, we deliver the most cutting-edge treatment. We serve thousands of patients through our network of hospitals every day and offer quality healthcare to people from India and overseas. Through our association with the Manipal Foundation and other NGOs, we provide affordable healthcare services to the less privileged sections of the society.
