Top 5 Bike Insurance Add-Ons You Should Consider

Summary: There is a growing popularity for two-wheelers in India. The start of 2024 saw a hike in bike sales. When you buy a two-wheeler, it is necessary to obtain vehicle insurance for it. It covers any loss or damage caused to the vehicle. To enhance the protection of your bike, you can include add-on covers to the comprehensive vehicle insurance. Riders provide insurance protection for losses beyond the scope of a standard bike insurance policy. You can get add-ons by paying a little extra premium.

Affordability and convenience make two-wheelers one of the most popular modes of transportation in India. There is an exponential hike in the number of vehicles plying on the road. The likelihood of accidents on busy roadways also rises with such traffic. As a result, you need to purchase bike insurance to protect yourself financially against any bike-related expenses.

Third-party insurance will only cover third-party liabilities, not the damages of the insured vehicle. Whereas comprehensive bike insurance clubs the benefits of third party and own damage cover. The bonus point is that this policy type also provides add-ons. These are additional coverage options that you can add to your comprehensive insurance to enhance its scope of protection. Although the add-on covers come with an extra premium, they are worth the money.

Several riders can be opted for along with the bike insurance plans. Let’s explore the top 5 two-wheeler add-ons you can consider for your bike.

What is an Add-On Cover?