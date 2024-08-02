Using compound interest calculators for retirement planning

Compound interest is a financial concept where the interest earned on a loan or deposit is computed depending on both the initial principal and the accumulated interest constituent from previous periods. This means you earn interest on your initial investment and on the interest that has already been added to your bank account.

For instance, if you deposit ₹2 lakh at an assumed annual interest rate of 8% per annum, you will earn ₹16,000 in the first year. In the second year, you will earn interest constituent not just on the original ₹2 lakh but even on the ₹16,000 you earned in the first year. Over time, this process accelerates the growth of your savings, making compound interest a major element in building wealth.