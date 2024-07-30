We aim to be a trusted financial services provider of choice for our customers: Sandeep Batra, ICICI Bank

Mumbai: ICICI Bank, a leading private sector in India, posted a 14.6% growth in net profit to ₹11,059 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2025, compared to the same period last year. The net interest income (NII) increased by 7.3% to ₹19,553 crore in Q1 FY25 from the same period last year. Core operating profit grew by 11% year-on-year to ₹15,412 from ₹13,887 in Q1FY24.

The capital position of the bank continued to be strong with a CET-1 ratio of 15.92% and a total capital adequacy ratio of 16.63% as on June 30, 2024.

Sandeep Batra, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “We will continue to operate within our strategic framework while focusing on micro markets and ecosystems. The principles of “Fair to Customer, Fair to Bank”, “One Bank, One Team” and “Return of Capital” will guide our operations. We focus on building a culture where every employee in the bank serves customers with humility and upholds the values of brand ICICI. We aim to be a trusted financial services provider of choice for our customers and deliver sustainable returns to our shareholders.”

Asset Quality: