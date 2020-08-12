We Have No Idea How To Pay For Our Son's Treatment. Please Help Save Him

“We were planning to enrol Varshith in a school this year but instead he is in the hospital, fighting for his life. It seems so unfair seeing our little boy suffering from a rare blood disorder and go through so much pain at such a young age,” said Dhaiyamma and Krishna .
Dhaiyamma and Krishna are parents of a 3.5 years old boy, Varshith who has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anaemia, a type of blood disorder in which the body stops producing blood cells. The doctors have said that he urgently needs a bone marrow transplant to survive.
He has to undergo painful blood transfusions frequently which drains all his energy. He is tired all day, his skin has turned pale and he has lost a lot of weight. It is very tough for parents to watch their child suffer so much right in front of them.
It all started in May 2020, when Varshith complained of stomach pain. A couple of days later the parents noticed that he was bleeding from his mouth and there was blood even in his stool. Worried, they immediately rushed their child to the nearest hospital.
Initially, the doctors admitted him for 20 days but the medical staff was unable to diagnose the disease. By that time, the parents had exhausted all their savings and due to financial constraints, they had to shift back even though the symptoms persisted.
After borrowing some funds from family and friends, they finally went to a specialty hospital where they found out that Varshith was suffering from aplastic anaemia.
It has been more than a month since they admitted Varshith, and the doctors have said that he is showing some signs of recovery but it is only temporary. A bone marrow transplant is the only cure. Even though the parents were relieved, they immediately felt helpless as soon as they heard the cost of the treatment which is amounting to Rs 25 lakh ($ 33454.00).
Krishna used to work as a clerk who earned just enough to sustain his family but today he is jobless and so the family has no source of income. He has already used up all his savings for the treatment. He even took huge loans, sold their family valuables but nothing is enough.
Varshith needs your help
He was supposed to start school this year but instead, he is lying in the hospital, fighting his disease. His parents are devastated by the situation and desperately need your help. Please donate generously to save his life.