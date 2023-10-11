What is Findom and How You Can Make Money From It

FUN WITH FEET SIGN UP

So, I started texting men for money and hosting web cam sessions for cash. And while I was making a couple of hundred bucks here and there, the work was inconsistent and borderline degrading. That’s what my friend told me about her sugar daddy. A wealthy CEO who was mid-divorce and in need of a beautiful companion for his business trips and charity events. He paid her good money to be his arm candy.

So, I decided to dabble in the sugar dating scene. And while it was so much better than texting random men for money, it still wasn’t the best fit for my personality. Most of the sugar daddies I encountered were overbearing, arrogant, and rude. I had a hard time playing the obedient, doting sugar baby who did whatever it took to make my sugar daddy smile. I needed something different. A dating scenario that put me in the driver’s seat instead of the other way around.

And that’s when I discovered the findom lifestyle. Financial domination offers all the amazing perks of sugar dating with a completely different power dynamic. Instead of being an agreeable sugar baby who doesn’t ruffle feathers but simply nods, smiles, and collects a paycheck, I get to be an empowered and confident dominatrix who knows exactly what I want and how to get it. I have no issues bossing my paypig around, demanding money and gifts, and reminding him why I’m in charge.

After exploring a few different findom websites I found several paypigs that each offered me something unique. One pays my rent and car payments, another lets me use his credit card for everything and anything I need, and the other one sends me random gifts and cash in the mail. I can call any of my submissives on a given day and demand exactly what I want. Some paypigs love being humiliated and insulted while others prefer being bossed around in a more polite and self-respecting way.

While being a findom may sound too good to be true, it’s not. But, you need to know exactly what you want out of the arrangement and not be afraid to ask for it. You also need a strong and commanding personality.

Below you’ll find my top 5 tips for exploring the findom lifestyle and getting the most out of your paypigs.

1. Harness Your Inner Goddess