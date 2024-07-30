What You Need to Know Before You Plan Your Next International Trip

Travel insurance is a crucial part of your trip planning. It provides coverage for unexpected events like medical emergencies, trip cancellations, or lost belongings. Insurance companies like Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company offer comprehensive overseas travel insurance policies that can provide peace of mind during your travels.

When selecting travel insurance, ensure it includes comprehensive medical coverage, especially for hospitalisation and emergency evacuations. Check if it covers pre-existing medical conditions, as some policies may require additional premiums for this. Also, make sure it covers trip cancellations and interruptions, which can be very beneficial if you need to change your plans due to unforeseen circumstances.

