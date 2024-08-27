Why is Health Insurance an Essential During the Rainy Season

The rainy season brings joy by providing relief from the sweltering summer heat. However, the season also brings various vector-borne diseases, especially malaria and dengue. You will also notice a spike in viral infections and food-related health issues, such as diarrhoea and waterborne diseases like cholera.
Considering this list of ailments, you may exhaust your savings if you do not have a financial backup. That is where individual and health insurance plans for family come in handy.
Let’s look at some significant factors that make health insurance an absolute necessity during the monsoon.
1. Accidents
During the rainy season, there is an increase in the number of road accidents. Poor visibility during the rains, open manhole lids, and rash driving contribute to road mishaps. In any such scenario, you can claim medical expenses if you sustain an injury.
2. Hospitalisation Expenses
In India, the cost of receiving quality medical treatment is rising with each passing year. Even if the reason for hospitalisation is seasonal fever, the cost of medication, room rent, and other associated charges can amount to a considerable sum. However, with health insurance, you only need to pay for compulsory deductibles, and the insurer will cover the rest of the amount.
3. Diagnostic Tests
When you fall ill, your doctor may recommend a series of medical evaluation tests before starting your medication. For example, you might need to undergo a complete blood check-up, which costs between ₹1,000 and ₹1,500, a chest X-ray costing around ₹600, an ultrasound test, which costs between ₹600 and ₹1,000, and other diagnostic tests. If you have health insurance in place, the insurer will cover these expenses.
4. Pre- and Post-Hospitalisation Expenses
Some illnesses necessitate long-term therapy, but hospitalisation is not always required. For example, if you get diagnosed with dengue and your platelet count is low, you may be advised to stay in the hospital until your platelet count is restored to normal levels. Following that, you will be cared for by nursing staff at home, who will assist you in fully recovering from dengue. The insurance will cover your prescriptions, consultations, and nursing attendant expenses in this situation. It is always advised to read the policy document for inclusions and exclusions while buying, so you are aware of the details.
5. Pre-existing Illnesses
If you already have certain ailments, there is a high risk that it will worsen during the monsoon season.
For example, if you have a gastrointestinal condition, you may frequently experience nausea, stomach discomfort, vomiting, and dehydration as a result of unsanitary food and water. Your health insurance will pay the cost of treatment if you declare your pre-existing condition on the proposal form when purchasing the coverage.
Before seeking medical treatment, review your health insurance policy to understand the coverage, exclusions, and the process for filing a claim.
After receiving treatment, request a detailed bill from your healthcare provider. Check if the bill includes itemised charges for all services, procedures, and medications.
Gather all necessary documents for your claim, including the itemised bill, proof of payment, medical reports, and any referral or discharge summary.
Complete the insurance claim form. You can request it from your insurer offline or download it from their official website. Fill in all required details accurately to avoid any unnecessary delays.
Furnish the completed claim form along with the supporting papers to your insurer.
The insurer will cross-verify all the information you have provided and, if satisfied, will credit the claim amount to your bank account within a few working days.
Note: If you are filing a cashless claim, you don’t need to undergo a lengthy claim procedure, as the TPA (third-party administrator) at the hospital will take care of all the formalities, and the bills will be settled directly by the insurer. Please note that policyholders who have opted for co-payment or deductible option will have to clear that particular amount first for the insurer to pay the rest.
● Drink plenty of potable water. Rainy weather can lead to dehydration if you are not careful, as high humidity can increase your hydration needs. Always drink filtered water or boil tap water before consuming it.
● During the monsoon, bacteria can thrive, making consumption of raw foods risky. Stick to well-cooked meals to avoid foodborne illnesses. Ensure that fruits and vegetables are thoroughly washed to eliminate any harmful pathogens.
● Frequent washing of hands is essential, especially before you eat and after touching contaminated surfaces. This can prevent germs from spreading and reduce your risk of contracting an infection.
● Stagnant water provides a breeding platform for mosquitoes. Ensure there is no stagnant water around your home. Use mosquito nets and repellents to protect yourself from mosquito-borne diseases.
● Consume a well-balanced diet packed with vitamins and minerals to boost your immune system. Include plenty of fresh fruits, properly cooked vegetables, and antioxidant-rich foods. A strong immune system can protect you from illnesses that are prevalent during the monsoon.
● Choose light, breathable fabrics that dry quickly. Wet clothes can lead to skin infections and fungal growth.
Health insurance is of utmost importance during the monsoon. If you fall ill due to vector-borne diseases or other conditions, your insurer will cover the costs of medical screening, hospitalisation, pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses, pharmacy bills, and other charges associated with treating your condition. However, remember that even with insurance coverage, prevention is better than cure.