Why is Health Insurance an Essential During the Rainy Season

Before seeking medical treatment, review your health insurance policy to understand the coverage, exclusions, and the process for filing a claim.

After receiving treatment, request a detailed bill from your healthcare provider. Check if the bill includes itemised charges for all services, procedures, and medications.

Gather all necessary documents for your claim, including the itemised bill, proof of payment, medical reports, and any referral or discharge summary.

Complete the insurance claim form. You can request it from your insurer offline or download it from their official website. Fill in all required details accurately to avoid any unnecessary delays.

Furnish the completed claim form along with the supporting papers to your insurer.

The insurer will cross-verify all the information you have provided and, if satisfied, will credit the claim amount to your bank account within a few working days.

Note: If you are filing a cashless claim, you don’t need to undergo a lengthy claim procedure, as the TPA (third-party administrator) at the hospital will take care of all the formalities, and the bills will be settled directly by the insurer. Please note that policyholders who have opted for co-payment or deductible option will have to clear that particular amount first for the insurer to pay the rest.

