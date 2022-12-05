Wissen crowned NICE DH Cup champs

By Rahul Naresh
Intense football marked the last three games of the NICE DH Cup 2022. The action on Sunday began with the first semi-final, between Wissen and Titan. A completely one-sided game, Wissen scored 11 while Titan didn’t trouble the scorer. Tactful one-touch football strategy worked well for Wissen. Passing well and across the arena, the team combined effectively to net almost every two minutes. Akash Mali was the star for Wissen, putting it past the goalkeeper five times, continuing in peak form. Sidharth Mavila got three while Shylesh Thilagar scored twice. Rickin Calwin came on as a substitute and scored once.
In the second semi-final, IQVIA came from behind to beat Swiss Re 3-1. Sharan Deepak Melwani put one in for Swiss Re to open the scoring. Soon to follow was Saurabh Rajnala, scoring twice in quick succession for IQVIA, to take the lead. Sabareshwaran M then scored the third to seal the game, placing IQVIA in the final. Swiss Re, though combining well, couldn’t penetrate the IQVIA defence.
In the final, Wissen breezed past IQVIA, beating them 4-0. Wissen scored three in the first half and killed the game with their quick start. Shylesh Thilagar scored a brace for Wissen while Akash Mali and Sidharth Maliva scored a goal each. The final clash was tactical with Wissen taking control in the second half with a three-goal lead. The team played at their pace, slowing the game down with maturity and experience, denying IQVIA any hope of getting back into the game.
Wissen’s Akash Mali, with a tally of 18 goals in the tournament, won the ‘Highest Goal Scorer’ award. Sarath K of IQVIA was adjudged ‘Best Goalkeeper’. Sharan Deepak Melwani of Swiss Re, played clean, textbook football throughout the tournament, to receive the ‘Gentleman of the Tournament’ award.
NICE DH Cup 2022 came to an end on a high note of hope and aspiration. The teams left determined to come back stronger in 2023.