With Your Generous Contributions, 8-Yr-Old Girl Will Win Against Cancer

Shajidha was inside the house, singing her favourite song to her mother while I was sitting outside when my phone rang. It was the hospital. They had called to inform us about the biopsy test result.
“Your daughter’s cancer has relapsed. We advise you to immediately bring her to the hospital and start her treatment.”
I was devastated by the news. Looking at my daughter enjoying herself with her mother and completely unaware about her condition made my heart sink. I did not know how to explain the situation to her. She has already been through a lot in the past.
I vividly remember when it all started. It was late in the night. I was returning home from work. As soon as I entered the house, my wife, Fazana came running to me, concerned about our daughter’s health. The boil near her eye had become huge in size and her eyes were red.
We visited a local doctor but the medicines were not effective. Over the next few days, she started vomiting and even had severe stomach pains. We started getting worried and rushed her to the hospital. The doctors there ran some tests and later informed us about Shajidha’s condition.
“Shajidha is suffering from acute myeloid leukemia, a rare type of blood cancer. We will have to start her chemotherapy as soon as possible.”
It felt like all my senses had shut down. Fazana kept asking me, “Why are the doctors using the word cancer? What has happened to Shajidha, will she be fine?”
I was silent as I had nothing to say. But I knew what I had to do. I asked the doctors to start the treatment and at once, started collecting funds to sustain her treatment. I used all my savings, borrowed money from my peers and family members.
On the other hand, Shajidha was going through unimaginable pain during her chemotherapy sessions. But she remained positive throughout. Her will-power gave me and Fazana hope that eventually everything would be fine and with Allah’s grace it did happen. After a month, Shajidha was cured and discharged. We were ecstatic and returned to our lives.
However, destiny had unfortunate plans for us and there was more suffering waiting for her. As of now, her cancer has relapsed and the doctors have told us that her condition is worsening.
“Shajidha’s situation is critical. She urgently needs a bone marrow transplant along with a few more cycles of chemotherapy.”
It all seems so unfair. She won the battle against cancer at such a young age only to suffer through it all again. Now, we have been informed that the treatment will cost Rs 30 lakh ($ 39998.13), which I will never be able to afford.
We have already sold all our valuables, exhausted our savings and have no means to pay for my daughter’s life-saving treatment.
Shajidha is a very brave girl and deserves a better life. She has fought very bravely but now all of it will go in vain if she does not get the transplant urgently. Your generous contributions will provide her with a second chance at life. Please save her.
