You can play for the ₹ 24 billion American Powerball jackpot from India, here’s how

The American Powerball lottery is currently offering a jackpot prize worth ₹ 24 billion (equivalent to $343 million USD), the largest lottery prize in the world. Millions of players in the United States are queuing in long lines to buy Powerball tickets as the jackpot keeps climbing.
Amazingly, you don’t have to fly to America and stand in line to play Powerball. You can buy your lottery tickets online! Purchasing official Powerball tickets is possible when you set up a free account at LottoSmile.in. LottoSmile can help make your dreams of lottery riches come true! Here’s how it works.
How do you play American lotteries from India?
Introducing LottoSmile. You can play Powerball from India using the services of LottoSmile.in, the world’s leading online ticket purchasing service. LottoSmile uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. The website charges you a service fee and you will see your tickets scanned in your private account before the draw. When you win, the entire prize is yours, commission free!
At LottoSmile.in you can purchase tickets to the world’s biggest lotteries including Powerball, Mega Millions, EuroMillions, the Italian SuperEnalotto, EuroJackpot, and more.
Is it legal? According to the official Powerball website, there are no limitations who can “purchase a Powerball ticket... play the game and... collect prizes." The website clearly states: "You do not have to be a [US] citizen or a resident to play the game." These terms open the way for residents of India to win the biggest lottery prizes and playing at LottoSmile.in makes it all possible.
What happens when you win? LottoSmile.in charges customers a transaction fee and no commissions are taken from winning tickets. Winnings other than jackpot prizes are transferred to customers’ accounts after receipt of the prize from the official lottery operator. Jackpot winnings, however, may have to be collected in person and in these cases, LottoSmile may choose to fly winners to the operator’s headquarters to collect the prize.
What about taxes? The Powerball jackpot advertised by its operator is the amount before taxes. Winners receive their prizes after taxes are deducted and therefore, the money they receive is less than the prizes promoted. In addition, lottery winners may be subject to local taxation based on their country of residence.
Can you win lottery prizes at LottoSmile when playing online from India?
More than 5 million lucky players from across the globe have won prizes amounting to nearly $100 million USD by purchasing their lottery tickets at LottoSmile. The next lucky winner could come from India! One recent Indian winner was C.J. who won €32,161 playing Austria Lotto online in November 2018.
Players from Australia, Canada, El Salvador, and the United Kingdom, have each won $1 million USD playing the American Powerball lottery online at LottoSmile. LottoSmile.in’s biggest winner to date is Aura D. from Panama who was the sole jackpot winner in a July 2017 Florida Lotto draw, entitling her to the entire $30 million USD prize.
The list of lottery winners at LottoSmile grew even longer in 2019. The lucky players included:
• Kuwaiti player B.K. won a South Africa Daily Lotto jackpot prize of R118,685.50 in July 2019.
• Nataliia, who won a $1 million prize playing the American Mega Millions lottery in 2017, won an MXN$224,063.68 jackpot playing Mexico’s Chispazo lottery in September 2019.
• Nine (9) LottoSmile players from around the world won €50,000 each in the Spanish Loteria de Navidad raffle draw on 22 December 2019.
It is entirely possible that a lucky player from India will soon win an exciting lottery prize by purchasing their official lottery tickets at LottoSmile.in.
