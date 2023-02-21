News Live: Putin says paedophilia now 'the norm' in the West
News Live: Putin says paedophilia now 'the norm' in the West
updated: Feb 21 2023, 15:49 ist
15:48
Putin says paedophilia now 'the norm' in the West
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who frequently decries Western gender and sexual freedoms as an existential danger, said Tuesday paedophilia had become the norm in the West.
"Look at what they do to their own people: the destruction of families, of cultural and national identities and the perversion that is child abuse all the way up to paedophilia are advertised as the norm... and priests are forced to bless same-sex marriages," Putin said.(AFP)
15:45
UK firms mostly decide to stick with 4-day work week
British companies trialling a four-day working week have mostly decided to stick with it after a six-month pilot in what campaigners for better work-life balance view as a breakthrough.
Employees at 61 companies across Britain worked an average of 34 hours across four days between June and December 2022, while earning their existing salary.(Reuters)
15:41
Italy's prime minister arrives in Kyiv
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday, her spokesman said, where she is expected to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Meloni, who took office in October, has repeatedly expressed a desire to visit Ukraine to demonstrate her government's support following Russia's invasion almost exactly one year ago.(AFP)
15:33
'West has let genie out of bottle': Putin after Biden visit
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia wanted to solve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully but that Western countries had prepared a "different scenario" behind its back.
He added that "West had let the genie out of the bottle."
Putin says 'traitors' in Russia will be brought to justice.
15:26
A family watches a TV broadcast of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual state of the nation address in Moscow on February 21, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo
15:24
Russian state TV website goes down during Putin speech
Russian state media websites broadcasting President Vladimir Putin's address to the country's two houses of parliaments on Tuesday suffered an outage during his speech.
Reuters journalists in multiple locations were unable to access the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK) website or the Smotrim live-streaming platform for periods during the speech.
A message on the VGTRK website said that "technical works were being carried out" while the Smotrim website was not loading.
Shortly before the speech started, state TV channels had broadcast a segment on the technical preparations that go into broadcasting the speech, saying the live stream would be carried across all major Russian TV channels.(Reuters)
15:11
Putin promises special fund for families of fallen soldiers
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that he understood how difficult it was for relatives of Russian soldiers who had died fighting in Ukraine, and said he would provide them "targeted support" with a new special fund.
"We all understand, I understand how unbearably hard it is now for the wives, sons, daughters of fallen soldiers, their parents, who raised worthy defenders of the Fatherland," Putin told lawmakers in Russia's parliament.(Reuters)
15:09
Putin accuses West of wanting 'to be done with Russia'
Putinaccuses the West of wanting 'to be done with Russia'.
Meanwhile, he proposedto set up special state fund to support veterans and fallen soldiers.
15:08
Russians back military campaign in Ukraine, says Putin
President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia would never yield to Western attempts to divide its society, using a major speech before the country's two houses of parliament to say the majority of Russians support his military campaign in Ukraine.
He said the West was supporting "traitors" who opposed Russia's actions, and thanked Russians for their "courage and resolution" in supporting what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.(Reuters)
15:06
Existence of our country is at stake, says Putin
The existence of our country is at stake, says Putin. He adds that it is impossible to defeat Russia on battlefield. "The responsibility for escalation in Ukraine lies with Western Elites," he says.
New Ukranian territories made their choice to be with Russia despite threats of Nazis, says Putin. He adds, "We will increase social support programmes for new territories."
"We will do everything for the peace to return to our land," says Putin.
15:02
"Step by step, carefully and consistently, we will resolve the tasks facing us. Since 2014, the (people of the) Donbas had been fighting, defending their right to live on their own land, to speak their native language. They fought and did not give up in the conditions of blockade and constant shelling, undisguised hatred on the part of the Kyiv regime. They believed and expected that Russia would come to their rescue. Meanwhile, we did our best to solve this problem by peaceful means. We patiently tried to negotiate a peaceful way out of this most difficult conflict, but a completely different scenario was being prepared behind our backs."
15:00
Putin says West 'completely' responsible for escalation of Ukraine conflict
Putin says that Moscow was defying the West's attempts to ruin Russia's economy through an unprecedented package of sanctions, saying trillions of dollars were at stake for the West, but Russia's income flows had not dried up."Step by step, we will carefully and systematically solve the aims that face us,"Putinsaid ahead of the first anniversary of the military intervention. He addsthat the West is 'completely' responsible for escalation of Ukraine conflict.
14:59
Existence of our country is at stake, says Putin
The existence of our country is at stake, says Putin. He adds that it is impossible to defeat Russia on battlefield. "The responsibility for escalation in Ukraine lies with Western Elites," he says.
14:56
Attendees wait for the start of Russian President Vladimir Putin's annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo
14:52
On one year of war, Putin vows to 'systematically' continue Ukraine offensive.
14:50
West is diverting people's attention from corruption scandals, other problems, says Putin.
14:47
West's goal is to have limitless power, says Putin
14:46
14:45
We did everything possible to resolve Donbas problem peacefully, but the West prepared a different scenario, says Putin.
Putin is addressing both Houses of Parliament.