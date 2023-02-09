News Live: Nadda to release BJP's manifesto for Tripura Assembly elections today

We had received info about a minor girl being held captive, tortured. She is now rescued: Haryana Police
Haryana | We had received info about a minor girl being held captive, tortured & made to do household chores by a couple under PS New Colony limits. The girl has been rescued, & the accused couple has been arrested; further probe on: Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (Crime) Gurugram (8.02) pic.twitter.com/QRPwunjqCI
J&K | Five members of a family were found dead in Kupwara
I reached here in an ambulance & saw 5 people lying dead in a room incl 3 children in which two were 5-7 year old and one was 2 days old. Cause of death can be due to monoxide poisoning: Mohd Shafi, BMO Kralpora (08.02) pic.twitter.com/lEB3KMCG0g
J P Nadda to release the party's manifesto for Tripura Assembly elections today
