News Live: NDRF team rescue 6 stranded in Beas river in HImachal's Mandi
updated: Jul 10 2023, 08:10 ist
08:09
West Bengal: Governor arrives in Delhi, likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah
08:07
Continuous rainfall block roads in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand | Due to continuous rainfall in Kumaon, Tanakpur-Pithoragarh route blocked at a few locations. The work of clearing the road on NH 9 All Weather Road is underway by the administration. Meanwhile, passengers too remove the boulders to clear the route. Roads of Lohaghat in the district face waterlogging due to rain.
08:05
Houses damaged in Ladakh due to heavy rains
Ladakh | A few houses in Kharyok of Leh damaged due to incessant rainfall in the region. A resident, Haidar says, "This is around 450 years old but this collapsed due to the recent incessant rainfall..."
07:47
NDRF team rescue 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River
In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.
07:46
Another bridge damaged in Himachal due to rains
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh | Latest visuals from Mandi around Victoria Bridge, Panchvakhtra Temple and another bridge that has been damaged following incessant heavy rainfall. pic.twitter.com/8gKOfbvfKT
