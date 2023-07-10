News Live: NDRF team rescue 6 stranded in Beas river in HImachal's Mandi

  • updated: Jul 10 2023, 08:10 ist
  • 08:09

    West Bengal: Governor arrives in Delhi, likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah

  • 08:07

    Continuous rainfall block roads in Uttarakhand

    Uttarakhand | Due to continuous rainfall in Kumaon, Tanakpur-Pithoragarh route blocked at a few locations. The work of clearing the road on NH 9 All Weather Road is underway by the administration. Meanwhile, passengers too remove the boulders to clear the route. Roads of Lohaghat in the district face waterlogging due to rain.

  • 08:05

    Houses damaged in Ladakh due to heavy rains

    Ladakh | A few houses in Kharyok of Leh damaged due to incessant rainfall in the region. A resident, Haidar says, "This is around 450 years old but this collapsed due to the recent incessant rainfall..."

  • 07:47

    NDRF team rescue 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River

    In a late-night rescue operation, NDRF team rescued 6 people who were stranded in the Beas River near Nagwain village in Mandi district due to the rise in the water level of the river following incessant rainfall in the state.

  • 07:46

    Another bridge damaged in Himachal due to rains