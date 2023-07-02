News Live: Anurag Thakur lauds India on qualifying for SAFF final

  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 07:50 ist
Track DH for all the latest coverage from India and around the world!
  • 07:22

    Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates India football team on entering SAFF final

  • 07:21

    LeT militant associate arrested in Srinagar; 4 perfume bottle IEDs seized

    A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associate was arrested here on Saturday and four perfume bottle improvised explosive devices were seized, police said.