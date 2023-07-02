News Live: Anurag Thakur lauds India on qualifying for SAFF final

#BlueTigers through to #SAFF2023 Final \ud83d\udd25\r\n\r\nWith 4 amazing kicks and few fantastic saves from goalkeeper @GurpreetGK, Team India \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf3 defeated Lebanon \ud83c\uddf1\ud83c\udde7 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach their 13th #SAFFChampionship Final \ud83d\udcaa\r\n\r\nBrilliant effort team, best of luck for the final\u2026 pic.twitter.com/WxbOmIeOQH\r\n\u2014 Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 1, 2023
Union Minister Anurag Thakur congratulates India football team on entering SAFF final
LeT militant associate arrested in Srinagar; 4 perfume bottle IEDs seized
A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militant associate was arrested here on Saturday and four perfume bottle improvised explosive devices were seized, police said.