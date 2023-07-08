News Live: NCP founder Sharad Pawar to visit Yeola in Nashik today

  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 08:28 ist
Track the latest news updates from India and around the world only with DH.
  • 08:27

    Uttarakhand | Haridwar district administration orders the closure of all schools from class 1-12 from July 10-17, in view of Kanwar Mela

  • 08:18

    NCP founder Sharad Pawar to visit Yeola in Nasik today

    Pawar will be welcomed at Thane, Bhiwandi, Padgha, Shahapur, Igatpuri and at many other places by workers while on his way to Yeola.

  • 07:52

    US special envoy to travel to India, will meet senior govt officials

  • 07:51

    Expired liquor bottles worth about Rs 13 crore were destroyed by the excise department in Uttar Pradesh

  • 07:49

    Karnataka | Four deaths reported in Dakshina Kannada till 7th July, amid rainfall