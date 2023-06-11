News Live: Internet suspended in Manipur till Jun 15

15-year-old boy killed and 3 other injured in a shooting in Sweden
Sweden: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people injured in a shooting in Stockholm on Saturday, police said, adding that a motive had yet to be established, reports AFP News Agency (ANI)
08:10
2 dead, another injured in shooting in Kansas City
USA:Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night. The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, reports The Associated Press (ANI)
07:44
Armed robbers loot around Rs 7 crore from the office of a cash management firm in Ludhiana
Punjab:A group of armed robbers looted around Rs 7 crore from the office of a cash management firm near Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana The incident took place around 1.30 am but the police were informed at around 7 am. According to the staff, there were 8-10 robbers, including a woman. They fled with a cash van parked on the premises & also took away the DVR of CCTV cameras. The cash was not kept in lockers. An investigation is being done from all angles: Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Ludhiana Police Commissioner (ANI)
07:43
PM Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion. (ANI)
Jharkhand bandh by JSSU students continues for second day
Internet suspended in Manipur till Jun 15
State government has extended the suspension of the Internet in Manipur till June 15 (ANI)
Simran Bala from Rajouri , the only girl from J&K to crack UPSC CAPF
Jammu & Kashmir: Simran Bala from Rajouri district, secures AIR 82 in UPSC CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination. She is the only girl from J&K to crack this examination, this year
Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator, USAID arrives in UP for G20 summit
