News Live: Internet suspended in Manipur till Jun 15

  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 09:06 ist
Track news from India and around the world only with DH!
  • 09:03

    Jharkhand bandh by JSSU students continues for second day

  • 08:59

    Internet suspended in Manipur till Jun 15

    State government has extended the suspension of the Internet in Manipur till June 15 (ANI)

  • 08:57

    Simran Bala from Rajouri , the only girl from J&K to crack UPSC CAPF

    Jammu & Kashmir: Simran Bala from Rajouri district, secures AIR 82 in UPSC CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) examination. She is the only girl from J&K to crack this examination, this year

  • 08:16

    Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator, USAID arrives in UP for G20 summit

  • 08:14

    15-year-old boy killed and 3 other injured in a shooting in Sweden

    Sweden: A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people injured in a shooting in Stockholm on Saturday, police said, adding that a motive had yet to be established, reports AFP News Agency (ANI)

  • 08:10

    2 dead, another injured in shooting in Kansas City

    USA:Two people are dead and a third is injured after a shooting involving a Kansas City police officer Friday night. The shooting happened after an officer called for help shortly near a McDonald’s restaurant in eastern Kansas City, reports The Associated Press (ANI)

  • 07:44

    Armed robbers loot around Rs 7 crore from the office of a cash management firm in Ludhiana

    Punjab:A group of armed robbers looted around Rs 7 crore from the office of a cash management firm near Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana The incident took place around 1.30 am but the police were informed at around 7 am. According to the staff, there were 8-10 robbers, including a woman. They fled with a cash van parked on the premises & also took away the DVR of CCTV cameras. The cash was not kept in lockers. An investigation is being done from all angles: Mandeep Singh Sidhu, Ludhiana Police Commissioner (ANI)

  • 07:43

    PM Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the first-ever National Training Conclave at the International Exhibition and Convention Centre Pragati Maidan in New Delhi today. PM will also address the gathering on the occasion. (ANI)