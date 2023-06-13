News Live: Terrorist associate held in J&K, Bhopal fire brought under control
updated: Jun 13 2023, 08:21 ist
08:18
6 people drowned in Juhu, 2 rescued and 4 still missing
Maharashtra: Today 6 people drowned in the sea at Juhu Beach. Out of 6 people, 2 were rescued by public members and 4 people are still missing. Search operation is in progress: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (ANI)
08:16
Thiruvananthapuram received overnight rainfall last night
Kerala: Thiruvananthapuram received overnight rainfall last night. Visuals from the city this morning as the rainfall continues. The Southwest #Monsoon set in over Kerala on 8th June. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to distribute about 70,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits via video conferencing today. Prime Minister will also address these appointees on the occasion. (ANI)
07:53
Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in J&K
J&K | Bandipora Police, jointly with 13 RR and 45Bn CRPF, arrested a terrorist associate of LeT at Baharabad Hajin. Two Chinese hand grenades were recovered. Case registered under Arms Act & UA(P) Act. pic.twitter.com/NnBvtFjX1x
Bhopal fire brought under control, says offiical
Terrorist associate of LeT arrested in J&K