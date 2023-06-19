News Live: Delhi witnesses change in weather and sees rainfall

  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 07:49 ist
  • 07:48

    Broadcast and telecast of 'Gurbani' from Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) will be free for all, announces Mann

  • 07:45

    Trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru to Dharwad railway stations started this morning

  • 07:23

    Leave declared in schools in Tamil Nadu's Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts for today

    Tamil Nadu | Due to the heavy rains and rain forecast, leave is declared for all the schools in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts for today: District Collector, Tiruvallur

  • 07:22

    Nepal | Death toll climbs to 5 with 28 still missing in Eastern Nepal rain-induced calamity

  • 07:17

    Delhi witnesses a change in weather and sees rainfall