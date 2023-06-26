News Live: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Ganjam, announces ex-gratia of Rs 3L to deceased

A major bus accident in Odisha's Ganjam district left 10 dead and several injured. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths of the victims and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh to each of the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district still remains grim with nearly 1.70 lakh people affected. Track latest news from India and all across India, only with DH!