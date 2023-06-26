News Live: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over death of people in bus accident in Ganjam, announces ex-gratia of Rs 3L to deceased

A major bus accident in Odisha's Ganjam district left 10 dead and several injured. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoled the deaths of the victims and announced a relief of Rs 3 lakh to each of the families of the deceased. Meanwhile, the flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district still remains grim with nearly 1.70 lakh people affected. Track latest news from India and all across India, only with DH!
NIA raids under way in four J&K districts as part of probe in terror-related case
Flood situation in Assam's Barpeta district remains grim, nearly 1.70 lakh people hit
Two motorcyclists killed after colliding head-on with truck in UP's Bareilly district
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik expresses grief over death of people in the bus accident in Ganjam; announces ex-gratia of Rs 3L to deceased
Major bus accident in Odisha leaves 10 dead, 8 injured
All schools up to Class 10 to remain closed in Ramban district on June 26 in view of heavy reans
At least 10 people were killed and over 40 others injured on Sunday when two passenger buses collided in the Nawab Shah district of Pakistan's Sindh province, media reports said.
The accident occurred in the district's Daur area when the two buses traveling in opposite directions on a single-lane road overtook two different vehicles at the same time resulting into the crash, Xinhua news agency reported. (IANS)