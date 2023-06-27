New Live: Starbucks to issue 'clearer' decor rules after pride month clash

Criminal killed in encounter wit UP STF in Kaushambi
Uttar Pradesh | A criminal identified as Mo. Gufran has been killed in an encounter with UP STF near the Samda sugar mill of Manjhanpur, Kaushambi. He was carrying a reward of Rs 1,25,000: SP Kaushambi Brijesh Srivastava pic.twitter.com/iUdihy1yCe
Pak's foreign ministry summons US embassy's deputy chief of mission to discuss over Modi, Putin's remarks
Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned the USembassy's deputy chief of mission to express concern over a statement last week by USPresident Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that called on Pakistan to ensure its territory was not used as a base for militant attacks, reports Reuters
J&K | One terrorist neutralised in an encounter in Kulgam. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police
Any attempt to cause internal turmoil in Russia doomed to fail: Putin after Wagner rebellion
#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes parts of national capital
Putin says Wagner fighters could join Russian army, leave for Belarus or even return to their homes
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that rebelling Wagner fighters could join the Russian army, leave for Belarus or even return to their homes. He then held a meeting with top security officials attended by a key target of the mutiny, Defence Minister Shoigu, reports AFP
Starbucks plans to issue centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal memo shared with employees.
Maharashtra: A fire broke out in 'Kath N Ghat' hotel in Thane. 4 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that rebelling Wagner fighters could join the Russian army, leave for Belarus or even return to their homes. He then held a meeting with top security officials attended by a key target of the mutiny, Defence Minister Shoigu, reports AFP
Starbucks plans to issue centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal memo shared with employees.