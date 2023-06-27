New Live: Starbucks to issue 'clearer' decor rules after pride month clash

  • updated: Jun 27 2023, 08:01 ist
  • 07:58

      'Women activists in Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces': Army

  • 07:57

    Fire breaks out at 'Kath N Ghat' hotel in Thane

    Maharashtra: A fire broke out in 'Kath N Ghat' hotel in Thane. 4 fire engines are present at the spot. No injuries have been reported. Efforts are underway to douse the fire.

  • 07:56

    Group of men allegedly vandalises petrol pump, attacked its employees in Ludhiana

  • 07:55

    Criminal killed in encounter wit UP STF in Kaushambi

  • 07:54

    Russia says, intercepted two British fighter jets over Black Sea, reports AFP, quoting official

  • 07:53

    Wagner rebellion: It's a new thing to see Putin's leadership directly challenged, says US

  • 07:51

    Two people killed, one injured after house collapses in Udaipur

    A 6-year-old girl and an elderly woman have died in the accident. Another woman is injured. The building was old, and further action is being taken: Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav, SP, Udaipur

  • 07:49

    Pak's foreign ministry summons US embassy's deputy chief of mission to discuss over Modi, Putin's remarks

    Pakistan's foreign ministry summoned the USembassy's deputy chief of mission to express concern over a statement last week by USPresident Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi that called on Pakistan to ensure its territory was not used as a base for militant attacks, reports Reuters

  • 07:49

    Diwali to become school holiday in New York City

  • 07:48

    One terrorist neutralised in an encounter in J&K's Kulgam

    J&K | One terrorist neutralised in an encounter in Kulgam. Identification & affiliation being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered. Search going on. Further details shall follow: Kashmir Zone Police

  • 07:47

    Any attempt to cause internal turmoil in Russia doomed to fail: Putin after Wagner rebellion

  • 07:47

    Rain lashes parts of Delhi

  • 07:45

    Putin says Wagner fighters could join Russian army, leave for Belarus or even return to their homes

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said that rebelling Wagner fighters could join the Russian army, leave for Belarus or even return to their homes. He then held a meeting with top security officials attended by a key target of the mutiny, Defence Minister Shoigu, reports AFP

  • 07:44

    Tomato prices cross Rs 100 per kg in Bengaluru

  • 07:41

    Lithium-ion battery creator John Goodenough passes away at 100

  • 07:00

    Starbucks plans to issue centralized guidelines for in-store visual displays following a union's allegations that managers banned Pride-themed decor, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing an internal memo shared with employees.