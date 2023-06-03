Odisha train derailment updates: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches accident spot in Balasore

In one of the deadliest tragedies, at least 233 passengers died and more than 900 got injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. PM Modi, President Dorupadi Murmu, and several leaders have offered their condolences tot the families of the deceased. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Track DH for live updates.
Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches accident spot in Odisha's Balasore
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces one-day state mourning in view of train tragedy
TMC demands railway minister's resignation over Odisha accident
TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the Centre was spending crores of rupees on software to spy on opposition leaders while neglecting the installation of anti-collision devices in trains to prevent such accidents.
233 killed, around 900 injured in Odisha triple train crash
At least 233people were killed and about 900 injured in the horrific train crash in Odisha, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, officials said on Saturday.
Citing the latest report from Odisha's Special Relief Commissioner, Chief Secretary PK Jena said the death toll now stands at 207.