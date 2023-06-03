Odisha train derailment updates: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reaches accident spot in Balasore

In one of the deadliest tragedies, at least 233 passengers died and more than 900 got injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening. PM Modi, President Dorupadi Murmu, and several leaders have offered their condolences tot the families of the deceased. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached the accident spot to take stock of the situation. Track DH for live updates.