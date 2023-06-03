News Live: Trouble mounts for Brij Bhushan as disquiet grows within BJP

Wrestlers' protests take unprecedented turns as BJP members now speak up against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In Karnataka, the Congress government plans to implement the guarantees in three-month phase, while BJP questions the economical impact of the decision. Track live updates from India and around the world with DH.
School timings rescheduled in Assam's Nagaon due to rising temperatures
In the wake of rising temperatures, Nagaon district administration issues an order, rescheduling the timing of classes of all educational institutions (Government and Private) from 7:30 am with immediate effect. (ANI)
Woman killed, 3 injured as mound of earth collapses in UP's Kaushambi
Woman killed, 3 others taken ill as a mound of earth t(hey were digging for household work) collapsesin Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh: Police. (PTI)
Trouble mounts for Brij Bhushan as disquiet grows within BJP
rouble seems to be mounting for BJP MP and the Wrestling Federation of India WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh as party lawmakers broke the silence on the issue demanding cognizance be taken of the complaint filed by the wrestlers who have accusedSingh of sexual harassment.
Drugs: Running high on dhows and drones
It has been five years since Zubair Derakhshandeh started sailing from the ports in Iran and Pakistan in vessels loaded with drugsto be deliveredto India, Sri Lanka, Maldives and Indonesia as well as several countries in Africa.
