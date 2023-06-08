News Live: Delhi govt registers FIR against IAS officer (AGMUT 2007) Udit Prakash Rai
News Live: Delhi govt registers FIR against IAS officer (AGMUT 2007) Udit Prakash Rai
updated: Jun 08 2023, 08:24 ist
Track top news stories from India and around the world only with DH!
08:22
Joe Biden has spoken to Justin Trudeau, offered help during wildfire
08:19
Delhi govt registers FIR against IAS officer (AGMUT 2007) Udit Prakash Rai
The report states that he"committed/made forgery in PARS (Performance Appraisal Report Rules) by recording manual entries and signature of reporting/reviewing authorities at his own and deliberately avoided writing PARS in online mode through SPARROW portal"
08:18
Kiren Rijiju participates in beach-cleaning programme in Chennai
#WATCH | Chennai, Tamil Nadu: As today is World Ocean Day, Union Earth Science Minister Kiren Rijiju participates in beach cleaning programme at Besant Nagar Beach pic.twitter.com/8IEUFwjVPm
Joe Biden has spoken to Justin Trudeau, offered help during wildfire
Delhi govt registers FIR against IAS officer (AGMUT 2007) Udit Prakash Rai
The report states that he"committed/made forgery in PARS (Performance Appraisal Report Rules) by recording manual entries and signature of reporting/reviewing authorities at his own and deliberately avoided writing PARS in online mode through SPARROW portal"
Kiren Rijiju participates in beach-cleaning programme in Chennai