News Live: Russian freight train derails due to 'explosive device' in region bordering Ukraine

  • updated: May 03 2023, 08:13 ist
  • 08:10

    Man held after 'shotgun cartridges' thrown into Buckingham Palace

    Police in London arrested a man on Tuesday after items thought to be shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Read more

  • 08:08

    3 imprisoned Iranian female journalists awarded UN prize for press freedom

    3 imprisoned Iranian female journalists have been awarded UN's premier prize for press freedom "for their commitment to truth and accountability," reports AP.

  • 07:09

    Russian freight train derails due to 'explosive device' in region bordering Ukraine

  • 07:11

    Passengers struggle as Go First cancels flights

  • 07:10

    12th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 231 passengers are heading to Mumbai", tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi