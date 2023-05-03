News Live: Russian freight train derails due to 'explosive device' in region bordering Ukraine
News Live: Russian freight train derails due to 'explosive device' in region bordering Ukraine
updated: May 03 2023, 08:13 ist
Track the latest news from India and across the world only with DH!
08:10
Man held after 'shotgun cartridges' thrown into Buckingham Palace
Police in London arrested a man on Tuesday after items thought to be shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Read more
08:08
3 imprisoned Iranian female journalists awarded UN prize for press freedom
3 imprisoned Iranian female journalists have been awarded UN's premier prize for press freedom "for their commitment to truth and accountability," reports AP.
07:09
Russian freight train derails due to 'explosive device' in region bordering Ukraine
07:11
Passengers struggle as Go First cancels flights
#WATCH| Delhi: "I left Meerut around 3 am, but after reaching here I got to know that my flight has been cancelled...no one is ready to say anything clearly..": Harender Singh, a passenger who booked his ticket with Go First Airlines
Man held after 'shotgun cartridges' thrown into Buckingham Palace
Police in London arrested a man on Tuesday after items thought to be shotgun cartridges were thrown into the grounds of Buckingham Palace. Read more
3 imprisoned Iranian female journalists awarded UN prize for press freedom
3 imprisoned Iranian female journalists have been awarded UN's premier prize for press freedom "for their commitment to truth and accountability," reports AP.
Russian freight train derails due to 'explosive device' in region bordering Ukraine
Passengers struggle as Go First cancels flights
12th outbound flight departs from Jeddah. 231 passengers are heading to Mumbai", tweets MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi