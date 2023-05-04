News Live: 11 killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Goa to attend SCO meet
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaches Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral with EAM Dr S Jaishankar today. (ANI)
11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
Kamala Harris congratulates Ajay Banga on being elected as President of World Bank
Kills us if you want, won't tolerate such disrespect: Vinesh Phogat
Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour by the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Thursday evening, an emotionally distraught Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect. Read more
UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote
UP civic polls: UP CM Adityanath casts vote in Gorakhpur
11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
Kamala Harris congratulates Ajay Banga on being elected as President of World Bank
UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote