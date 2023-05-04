News Live: 11 killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

  • updated: May 04 2023, 08:26 ist
  • 08:24

    UP civic polls: UP CM Adityanath casts vote in Gorakhpur

  • 08:08

    Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Goa to attend SCO meet

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaches Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral with EAM Dr S Jaishankar today. (ANI)

  • 07:34

    11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

  • 07:13

    Kamala Harris congratulates Ajay Banga on being elected as President of World Bank

  • 07:11

    Kills us if you want, won't tolerate such disrespect: Vinesh Phogat

    Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour by the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Thursday evening, an emotionally distraught Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect.
  • 07:10

    UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote