SCO Summit Live: 'Sure meeting will be succeess,' Pak FM in Goa
SCO Summit Live: 'Sure meeting will be succeess,' Pak FM in Goa
updated: May 04 2023, 15:44 ist
Track latest news updates from India and across the world only with DH.
15:41
Expect SCO meet to be a success: Pak FM in Goa
VIDEO | "I am very happy to participate and lead the Pakistani delegation in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and I expect the meeting to be a success," says Pakistan Foreign Minister @BBhuttoZardari after arriving in Goa to attend the Meeting of SCO Council of Foreign… pic.twitter.com/I2S8FYITRP
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang to visit Pakistan after attending SCO meet in India
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to Pakistan on Friday on a two-day visit after attending the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers hosted by India in Goa, it was announced here on Thursday.
Qin is attending the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Foreign Ministers meeting being held on May 4 and 5 at Panaji in Goa where his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too is taking part.
Besides being the Foreign Minister, Qin is also the State Councillor, a higher rank associated with the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).
SCO bloc consists of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India holds the presidency of the grouping for this year.
14:34
India nudges for adopting English as working language of SCO
14:25
No force used against protesting wrestlers; 5 police personnel injured, says Delhi Police
14:32
Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China arrive in Goa ahead of SCO Summit
Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang in Goa for Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting. pic.twitter.com/TE7SA86r3t
Pakistan's decision to attend SCO meeting in India reflects our multilateralism, says country's PM
"Pakistan's decision to attend SCO Council of Foreign Minister's meeting in India reflects our commitment to the SCO Charter & multilateralism. We are committed to playing our part to advance our shared values of peace & stability in the region. We are all for win-win… pic.twitter.com/qwnEbUCg8n
HC asks ED to respond to Sisodia’s bail plea in PMLA case
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
11:05
Shah speaks to Manipur CM Biren Singh on violence in state; takes stock of situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where law and order disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts. A few companies of RAF have been dispatched to the state, however, adequate number of Army and paramilitary forces are already deployed there to control the situation: Sources
10:17
DCW chief Swati Maliwal reaches Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers
VIDEO | Delhi VIDEO | Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, reaches Jantar Mantar to support protesting wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/iWgVu4chBs
Violence erupted in areas of Churachandpur, Imphal, KPI in Manipur. The Army and AR were requisitioned on night of May 3 and 4. The columns of Army/AR with state police intervened to controlled situation in the night. The violence was arrested by the morning. As many as 4000 villagers were given shelter in Army/AR COBs and state govt premises at various places. Flag marches are being conducted by the Army. Shifting of villagers to safer areas away from violence locations is under progress.
08:24
UP civic polls: UP CM Adityanath casts vote in Gorakhpur
Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Goa to attend SCO meet
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaches Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral with EAM Dr S Jaishankar today. (ANI)
07:34
11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
07:13
Kamala Harris congratulates Ajay Banga on being elected as President of World Bank
07:11
Kills us if you want, won't tolerate such disrespect: Vinesh Phogat
Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour by the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Thursday evening, an emotionally distraught Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect. Read more
07:10
UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote
Expect SCO meet to be a success: Pak FM in Goa
15 decisions expected from the SCO meet tomorrow
Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang to visit Pakistan after attending SCO meet in India
China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang will travel to Pakistan on Friday on a two-day visit after attending the meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers hosted by India in Goa, it was announced here on Thursday.
Qin is attending the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organisation) Foreign Ministers meeting being held on May 4 and 5 at Panaji in Goa where his Pakistan counterpart Bilawal Bhutto Zardari too is taking part.
Besides being the Foreign Minister, Qin is also the State Councillor, a higher rank associated with the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC).
SCO bloc consists of China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India holds the presidency of the grouping for this year.
India nudges for adopting English as working language of SCO
No force used against protesting wrestlers; 5 police personnel injured, says Delhi Police
Foreign Ministers of Pakistan, China arrive in Goa ahead of SCO Summit
Pakistan's decision to attend SCO meeting in India reflects our multilateralism, says country's PM
'With folded hands I request', Supriya Sule pleads NCP workers to refrain from protesting
Adani Ports completes Myanmar port sale for $30 million
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd said on Thursday that it has completed the sale of its Myanmar Port for $30 million.
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari leaves for India to attend SCO meeting in Goa, local media reports
Army chopper crashes in J&K's Kishtwar; pilots suffer minor injuries
HC asks ED to respond to Sisodia’s bail plea in PMLA case
The Delhi High Court on Thursday sought response of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on a plea by former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia seeking bail in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam.
Shah speaks to Manipur CM Biren Singh on violence in state; takes stock of situation
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to Manipur CM N Biren Singh and took stock of the situation in the state where law and order disrupted after tribal groups took out rallies in several districts. A few companies of RAF have been dispatched to the state, however, adequate number of Army and paramilitary forces are already deployed there to control the situation: Sources
DCW chief Swati Maliwal reaches Jantar Mantar in support of protesting wrestlers
SCO foreign ministers' meet to take place in Goa today
Two terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Baramulla
Army called in to control violence in Manipur
Violence erupted in areas of Churachandpur, Imphal, KPI in Manipur. The Army and AR were requisitioned on night of May 3 and 4. The columns of Army/AR with state police intervened to controlled situation in the night. The violence was arrested by the morning. As many as 4000 villagers were given shelter in Army/AR COBs and state govt premises at various places. Flag marches are being conducted by the Army. Shifting of villagers to safer areas away from violence locations is under progress.
UP civic polls: UP CM Adityanath casts vote in Gorakhpur
Russian Foreign Minister arrives in Goa to attend SCO meet
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reaches Goa to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation's (SCO) foreign ministers' meeting. He is scheduled to hold a bilateral with EAM Dr S Jaishankar today. (ANI)
11 persons killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh
Kamala Harris congratulates Ajay Banga on being elected as President of World Bank
Kills us if you want, won't tolerate such disrespect: Vinesh Phogat
Shocked and appalled by the boorish behaviour by the Delhi Police towards protesting wrestlers late Thursday evening, an emotionally distraught Vinesh Phogat said they were not criminals and did not deserve such disrespect.
Read more
UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote