News Live: Rajnath Singh to visit J&K to take stock of security situation
News Live: Rajnath Singh to visit J&K to take stock of security situation
updated: May 06 2023, 08:48 ist
Track latest news from India and across the world only with DH.
08:40
One terrrorist killed in Baramulla encounter
Killed terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 1 AK 47 rifle recovered: Kashmir Zone Police (ANI)
08:38
Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu to review security situation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is visiting Jammu to review the security situation in the Jammu sector. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on ground zero: Defence Sources (ANI)
07:07
J&K| Encounter underway in Kandi forest in Rajouri
J&K| Encounter underway in Kandi forest in Rajouri
One terrrorist killed in Baramulla encounter
Killed terrorist has been identified as Abid Wani, a resident of Yarhol Babapora Kulgam, linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT. Incriminating materials, 1 AK 47 rifle recovered: Kashmir Zone Police (ANI)
Rajnath Singh to visit Jammu to review security situation
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande is visiting Jammu to review the security situation in the Jammu sector. Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi is already on ground zero: Defence Sources (ANI)
J&K| Encounter underway in Kandi forest in Rajouri
J&K: Encounter underway in Karhama Kunzer area of Baramulla
Manipur violence aftermath: Long queues in front of petrol pump in Imphal