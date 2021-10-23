News Live: Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in J&K for 3-day visit
News Live: Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in J&K for 3-day visit
updated: Oct 23 2021, 08:42 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
08:41
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to reach Goa on October 28
As I prepare for my maiden visit to Goa on 28th, I call upon all individuals, organisations and political parties to join forces to defeat the BJP and their divisive agenda. The people of Goa have suffered enough over the last 10 years. (1/2)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in J&K for 3-day visit
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in J&K on Oct 23 for a three-day visit.
He will chair Security Review Meeting in Srinagar. He will also hold interaction with members of J&K’s Youth Clubs & inaugurate the first international flight between Srinagar & Sharjah in the UAE pic.twitter.com/8QrVBfyerB
New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: Report
A former Facebook worker reportedly told US authorities Friday the platform has put profits before stopping problematic content, weeks after another whistleblower helped stoke the firm's latest crisis with similar claims.
TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to reach Goa on October 28
Petrol, diesel prices skyrocket, add to common man's woes
Prices of petrol and diesel across the nation were hiked by 35 paise for the fourth consecutive day, a notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed.
Read more
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in J&K for 3-day visit
Alec Baldwin was told gun in fatal shooting on set was safe: Officials
On a ranch in northern New Mexico,AlecBaldwin was filming a new movie Thursday when his character, an outlaw, needed a gun.
Read more
New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: Report
A former Facebook worker reportedly told US authorities Friday the platform has put profits before stopping problematic content, weeks after another whistleblower helped stoke the firm's latest crisis with similar claims.
Read more