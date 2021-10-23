News Live: Home Minister Amit Shah to arrive in J&K for 3-day visit

  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 08:42 ist
Track DH's latest updates of news in India and across the world!
  • 08:41

    TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee to reach Goa on October 28

  • 08:40

    Petrol, diesel prices skyrocket, add to common man's woes

    Prices of petrol and diesel across the nation were hiked by 35 paise for the fourth consecutive day, a notification by oil marketing companies (OMCs) showed.

    Read more

  • 07:21

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in J&K for 3-day visit

  • 07:20

    Alec Baldwin was told gun in fatal shooting on set was safe: Officials

    On a ranch in northern New Mexico,AlecBaldwin was filming a new movie Thursday when his character, an outlaw, needed a gun.

    Read more

  • 07:20

    New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: Report

    A former Facebook worker reportedly told US authorities Friday the platform has put profits before stopping problematic content, weeks after another whistleblower helped stoke the firm's latest crisis with similar claims.

    Read more