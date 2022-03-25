Parliament Live: Business Advisory Committee meeting on the cards in Rajya Sabha

Amid rising fuel prices and walk-outs by Opposition parties, Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting is to be held today in Parliament. Also, a motion on the election to the coffee board is scheduled in the Rajya Sabha for the day. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
Congress Whip Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice in Lok Sabha over fuel price hikes
India rejects US criticism for importing Russian oil
India on Thursday dismissed criticism from the United States and the United Kingdom for continuing to buy crude oil from Russia, pointing out that many other nations kept on importing hydrocarbon from President Vladimir Putin's country in much larger quantities than it did.
Read more
Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha today
Rajya Sabha Business Advisory Committee meeting to be held today in Parliament
Employment increased by 22% since 2013-14: Labour Minister
There has been a 22 per cent increase in employment in the last seven years since 2013-14, Union Labour Minister Bhupendra Yadav on Thursday told the Parliament.
Responding to a question in theRajyaSabha, he also said that as per the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLSF), the unemployment rate among graduate-level job-seekers, between the age group of 18 to 40 years, has come down.
Railways needs yearly investment of Rs 3-lakh cr to meet country's aspirations: Govt
The Railways will need to target revenue of Rs 3.5 lakh crore and an investment of Rs 3-lakh crore every year to meet the country's aspirations, the government told theRajyaSabhaon Thursday.
During a discussion on the working of the ministry, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attacked opposition members and past governments, alleging they only talked about vision and preparing concept notes, but did not take any action to implement them.