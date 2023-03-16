Budget Session Live: Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion to have a discussion on ‘essence, substance & spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to MPs'

Proceedings in both Houses were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid uproar over the BJP's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy made in London. Rahul's remarks have triggered a political slugfest and the BJP has accused him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, while the Congress has hit back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad. House proceedings have remained disrupted since resuming for the second leg of the budget session on Monday.
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to have a discussion on 'the essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to the MPs under Article 105 of the Constitution'
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of business notice demanding JPC probe in Adani issue
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend Parliament
Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to LS Speaker against 'govt-sponsored disruption' in House
Oppn leaders support BRS MLC Kavitha's demand for tabling of Women's Reservation Bill in Parliament
Leaders from 13 Opposition parties attended a round-table conference held by BRS MLC K Kavitha on Wednesday and unanimously demanded introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament.