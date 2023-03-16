Budget Session Live: Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion to have a discussion on ‘essence, substance & spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to MPs'

Proceedings in both Houses were adjourned for the day on Wednesday amid uproar over the BJP's demand for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on democracy made in London. Rahul's remarks have triggered a political slugfest and the BJP has accused him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, while the Congress has hit back at the ruling party by citing instances of Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising internal politics abroad. House proceedings have remained disrupted since resuming for the second leg of the budget session on Monday.