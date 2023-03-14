Budget Session Live: 'First, understand difference between lyric writer and script writer', Tagore's dig at Goyal

Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned on Monday without transacting any business on the first day of the second leg of the Budget Session following uproarious scenes and repeated disruptions amid vociferous sloganeering by both treasury benches and opposition members.
Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari has also given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 on Adani stocks issue.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh has given a suspension of business notice under rule 267 demanding an investigation into the Adani-Hindenburg case and a discussion in the House on this issue.
In today's session, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will lay on the table of Rajya Sabha a statement showing Supplementary Demands for Grants of Union Territory of Jammy & Kashmir 2022-23.
'First, understand difference between lyric writer and script writer,' Manickam Tagore's dig at Piyush Goyal
Congress Parliamentary Strategy to meet at 9.30 am; Oppn leaders to huddle at 10 am to discuss floor strategy
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi asked where was democracy when fundamental rights were 'trampled' during the Emergency and where was democracy when an ordinance, duly approved by the Union Cabinet, was torn
Rahul Gandhi's "democracy under attack" remarks in the UK rocked Parliament on Monday with a battery of senior Union ministers leading the charge against him, demanding an apology and the Congress countering it with its JPC demand on the Adani issue