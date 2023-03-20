Budget Session Live: Oppn-Centre logjam to intensify; Cong MPs submit notices to discuss Adani issue, Rahul's questioning by Delhi cops

After Rahul Gandhi sent a preliminary reply to Delhi Police, which had landed at his residence on Sunday morning regarding their query in connection with the sexual assault remark he had made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, the Congress and like-minded parties have decided to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Monday to chalk out their strategy for the ongoing Parliament session. While the opposition parties are pressing for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg report concerning the Adani group, Kharge said the Congress will not stop questioning the Centre over the Adani row. Track all the latest news and updates on the ongoing Budget Session on DH!