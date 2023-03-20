Budget Session Live: Oppn-Centre logjam to intensify; Cong MPs submit notices to discuss Adani issue, Rahul's questioning by Delhi cops

After Rahul Gandhi sent a preliminary reply to Delhi Police, which had landed at his residence on Sunday morning regarding their query in connection with the sexual assault remark he had made during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Srinagar, the Congress and like-minded parties have decided to meet at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's office on Monday to chalk out their strategy for the ongoing Parliament session. While the opposition parties are pressing for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe into the Hindenburg report concerning the Adani group, Kharge said the Congress will not stop questioning the Centre over the Adani row. Track all the latest news and updates on the ongoing Budget Session on DH!
Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil give a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss "on what grounds Kiran Patel was provided with a Z+ security cover and was allowed to go to areas where civilians are not allowed to visit."
Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives a suspension of business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss “ the Government’s failure to constitute a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to investigate the charges of corporate fraud."
Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Adani issue and Delhi Police's visit to Rahul Gandhi's residence
Opposition decides to demand that Rahul Gandhi be allowed to speak in Lok Sabha. It will also raise the issue of Delhi Police visit to Rahul's residence. In Rajya Sabha, Opposition will continue to demand setting up of JPC on Adani affair
Opposition parties meet at Kharge's office to discuss floor strategy
We are the world's oldest democracy but Mr Gandhi goes to UK and says Indian democracy is facing an attack on the basic structure: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri
If they will give chance he (Rahul Gandhi) will speak. If we are not allowed to speak in democracy then how this will work? : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha demanding discussion on "essence, substance and spirit of Freedom of Speech accorded to Members of Parliament under Article 105 of the Constitution."
AAP MP Sanjay Singh gives suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and demands discussion on the Adani-Hindenburg issue.
Rahul's questioning has cast a fresh shadow over the budget session which has so far not seen any major transaction of business in the wake of the Opposition uproar over the Adani issue and the BJP demanding a public apology from him
In the midst of the simmering row over his "democracy under threat" remarks in the UK, Rahul Gandhi on Sunday faced a Delhi police team that reached his residence to inquire about his "women are still being sexually assaulted" statement made during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, intensifying the BJP-Congress verbal slugfest.
Gandhi in his initial response termed the police action "unprecedented" and questioned the process as well as the sudden urgency shown over his remarks made in Srinagar 45 days ago. He also sought 8-10 days for a detailed response to the queries, sources said.
A furious Congress condemned the Delhi Police action after the cops knocked on Gandhi's doors for the third time in five days asking him to provide information on the women "victims" so that the police can take up their case.
Why the Parliament has seen a logjam over Rahul's remarks
During his interactions in the UK, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy are under attack and there is a "full-scale assault" on the country's institutions. He also told British parliamentarians in London that microphones are often "turned off" in the Lok Sabha when an opposition member raises important issues.
Gandhi's remarks triggered a political slugfest, with the BJP accusing him of maligning India on foreign soil and seeking foreign interventions, and the Congress hitting back at the ruling party by citing instances of Modi raising internal politics abroad.
Opposition leaders have alleged that they are not allowed to speak and that the House is not letting them raise the demand for a JPC probe into the Adani saga while the government has been firm on its demand that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the nation on the floor of the House. Congress leaders told the House that nothing that Rahul said was a lie and nor did he ask foreign nations to interfere in India's democracy but the state of affairs in India are widely discussed globally.
The logjam in Parliament over Gandhi's remarks during his recent trip to the UK, with both houses failing to transact any significant business on the first five days of the budget session's second half.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari gives suspension of business notice under rule 267 to discuss the "need to constitute a JPC to investigate the govt's role in promoting business interests of Adani Group."
By stalling parliament, BJP trying to make Rahul hero to serve own interests: Mamata
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday accused the BJP of trying to make a hero out of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to divert attention from the burning issues by stalling the parliament proceedings over his recent remarks in the UK.
A senior TMC leader said Banerjee, while addressing party workers over the phone during an internal party meeting in Murshidabad district, alleged that the Congress has failed to fight the BJP and has a tacit understanding with the saffron camp in West Bengal.
Parliament ultimate and exclusive architect of Constitution, executive or judiciary has no role in it: VP Dhankhar
The evolution of the Constitution has to take place in Parliament and no other "super body" or institution, including the judiciary and the executive, has any role in it, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday.
It is the primacy of the Constitution that determines the stability, harmony and productivity of democratic governance and Parliament, reflecting the mandate of the people, is the ultimate and exclusive architect of the Constitution, he said.
