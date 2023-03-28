Budget Session Live: Congress calls meeting of its MPs to chalk out strategy for Floor of the House
updated: Mar 28 2023, 08:59 ist
Track the latest development of the Budget Session with DH.
08:21
Congress MPs to meet in Parliament at 10:30 am to discuss floor strategy
Congress MPs to meet in Parliament at 10:30 AM to discuss floor strategy. Parliament to witness vociferous protests on Adani issue, Rahul's disqualification and notice to vacate official bungalow @DeccanHerald
Leaders of 18 opposition parties meet at Kharge's residence, vow to fight against BJP together
Leaders of at least 18 opposition parties met at the residence of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge here on Monday and alleged that the BJP-led government is destroying democracy.
They also decided to continue with their campaign against the Narendra Modi government.
Among the parties that were represented at the meeting, which was followed by dinner, were the DMK, NCP, JD(U), BRS, CPI(M), CPI, AAP, MDMK, KC, TMC, RSP, RJD, NC, IUML, VCK, SP and JMM.
Parliament approves Budget for 2023-24 amid din
Parliament on Monday approved the Union Budget for 2023-24 with the Lok Sabha clearing the Finance Bill as amended by the Rajya Sabha, amid continuous uproar by the Opposition over the Adani issue.
