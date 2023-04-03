Budget Session Live: Opposition leaders to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10am to decide on floor strategy

Parliamentary panel calls for body to regulate digital markets
Rajya Sabha's standing committee on commerce, in a recent report on regulation of e-commerce, has recommended a "Digital Market Division" within the Competition Commission of India (CCI) be created as an expert division, specifically tasked with regulation of digital markets.
Opposition leaders to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10am to decide on floor strategy
Draft bills in simple language to allow layman understand them: Parliament panel
Bills should be drafted in a language which helps a layman understand them and reasons for bringing the proposed legislation, a Parliamentary panel has recommended.
