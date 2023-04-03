Budget Session Live: Opposition leaders to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10am to decide on floor strategy

  • updated: Apr 03 2023, 08:40 ist
  • 08:38

    Opposition leaders to meet at Mallikarjun Kharge's office in Parliament at 10am to decide on floor strategy

  • 08:30

    Draft bills in simple language to allow layman understand them: Parliament panel

    Bills should be drafted in a language which helps a layman understand them and reasons for bringing the proposed legislation, a Parliamentary panel has recommended.

  • 08:29

    Parliamentary panel calls for body to regulate digital markets

    Rajya Sabha's standing committee on commerce, in a recent report on regulation of e-commerce, has recommended a "Digital Market Division" within the Competition Commission of India (CCI) be created as an expert division, specifically tasked with regulation of digital markets.