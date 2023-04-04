Budget Session Highlights: Parliament adjourned till Wednesday
Budget Session Highlights: Parliament adjourned till Wednesday
updated: Apr 04 2023, 09:52 ist
Both houses of Parliament were adjourned till Wednesday, with Tuesday being a holiday on account of Mahavir Jayanti.
07:15
Parliament clears amendments to competition law
Parliament on Monday cleared the amendments to the competition law that will pave the way for promoting the ease of doing business as well as enhance the framework to deter entities from indulging in unfair business practices.
Reduction of CCI's assessment time frame for combinations to 150 days from the date of filing the notice, introduction of a settlement and commitments framework and imposition of penalties on erring entities based on their global turnover are among the key features of the Competition (Amendment) Bill.
The bill has been approved by Parliament nearly eight months after its introduction in Lok Sabha, which gave its nod on March 29. The bill was also referred to the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, which tabled its report in Parliament on December 13 last year.
07:13
A few cracks found on surface of Gateway of India: Govt
A few cracks were found on the surface of the Gateway of India in Mumbai during an inspection but the overall structure was found to be in a "good state of preservation", Parliament was informed on Monday.
Union Minister for Culture G Kishan Reddy said this in a written response to a query in Lok Sabha.
He was asked whether a recent structural audit of the Gateway of India has revealed cracks along the facade.
"The Gateway of India, Mumbai, is not a centrally-protected monument. It is under the protection of Department of Archaeology and Museums, Government of Maharashtra. Few cracks were found on the surface during the inspection. Overall structure was found to be in a good state of preservation," he said.
