Budget Session Live: Opposition leaders' meeting ongoing at Mallikarjun Kharge's office

CPI MP P Santosh Kumar and BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav have submitted Zero Hour notices
Kumar has demanded from the central government that Puducherry should be granted full statehood. On the other hand, Yadav's notice pertains to the damage crops have endured in UP and other parts of the country due to unseasonal rainfall.
09:54
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has submitted a suspension of business notice
Chadha has submitted the notice in order to discuss "huge losses incurred by farmers across the country on account of damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall nad the need for a special package by Government of India to compensate the farmers".
08:52
Pramod Tiwari, Congress Rajya Sabha MP, submits adjournment notice
The notice has been filed in order to discuss forming a joint parliamentary committee to probe into the Adani issue.
08:50
Another Congress MP. Manickam Tagore, gives adjournment notice to Lok Sabha
Tagore submitted his notice in order to "government failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption & financial mismanagement of Adani group"
08:45
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice to Lok Sabha
The notice has been given in order to discuss "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".
07:26
Draft bills in simple language to allow layman understand them: Parliament panel
Bills should be drafted in a language which helps a layman understand them and reasons for bringing the proposed legislation, a Parliamentary panel has recommended.
Opposition leaders' meeting is currently undergoing in Mallikarjun Kharge's office
CPI MP P Santosh Kumar and BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav have submitted Zero Hour notices
Kumar has demanded from the central government that Puducherry should be granted full statehood. On the other hand, Yadav's notice pertains to the damage crops have endured in UP and other parts of the country due to unseasonal rainfall.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has submitted a suspension of business notice
Chadha has submitted the notice in order to discuss "huge losses incurred by farmers across the country on account of damage to standing crops due to unseasonal rainfall nad the need for a special package by Government of India to compensate the farmers".
Pramod Tiwari, Congress Rajya Sabha MP, submits adjournment notice
The notice has been filed in order to discuss forming a joint parliamentary committee to probe into the Adani issue.
Another Congress MP. Manickam Tagore, gives adjournment notice to Lok Sabha
Tagore submitted his notice in order to "government failure in constituting a JPC to investigate charges of fraud, corruption & financial mismanagement of Adani group"
Congress MP Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice to Lok Sabha
The notice has been given in order to discuss "reported procurement of Pegasus-like surveillance equipment by the Government".
Draft bills in simple language to allow layman understand them: Parliament panel
Bills should be drafted in a language which helps a layman understand them and reasons for bringing the proposed legislation, a Parliamentary panel has recommended.
Read more