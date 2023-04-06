Budget Session Live: Opposition to march from Parliament house to Vijay Chowk today
Budget Session Live: Opposition to march from Parliament house to Vijay Chowk today
updated: Apr 06 2023, 08:08 ist
As the second leg of the Budget session comes to a close after an almost completely inoperative run, more protests are expected from the Opposition side. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
07:13
Oppn flag march from Parliament to Vijay Chowk today
The Opposition will hold a ‘tricolour’ march from the Parliament house to Vijay Chowk and a joint press conference on the last day of the Budget Session on Thursday, as they plan to mount an offensive on the “attack on democracy” by the ruling BJP and Adani affair.
Kharge fumes as Dhankhar lets Goyal seek Rahul's apology
Leader of OppositionMallikarjun Khargeon Wednesday found fault with Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar’s ruling that allowed senior BJP Minister Piyush Goyal to demand an apology from Rahul Gandhi, saying that it creates a “problematic” precedent that an elected representative can be “vilified and given no space to defend himself against outlandish, false and even brazen allegations”.
