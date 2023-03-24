Budget Session Live: Nirmala Sitharaman to move Finance Bill 2023 in Lok Sabha

Congress Whip Manickam Tagore submits adjournment notice in Lok Sabha to discuss threat to Indian democracy by not allowing 18 Opposition leaders and Rahul Gandhi to speak in Parliament
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move The Finance Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha today to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for the financial year 2023-2024 be taken into consideration
Lok Sabha passes Rs 45 lakh crore union budget without discussion
The Union Budget 2023-24, which envisages total expenditure of Rs 45.03 lakh crore for the financial year beginning April 1, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday without any discussion. Demands for grants and the Appropriation Bill, 2023 were passed by the lower house of parliament by voice vote amid logjam over Adani issue and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s remark in London. If the stalemate continues, the government is likely to push for the passage of the Finance Bill on Friday, also without discussion.
PM Modi meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla amid impasse in Parliament
Amid continuous impasse in the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with some of his cabinet colleagues met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday evening, soon after the Lower House was adjourned for the day.
P Chidambaram says, “Worst message from a parliamentary democracy is to approve a Budget without discussion”
