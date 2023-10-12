$10 billion investments to be deployed in data centers: Report

India’s data center stock is likely to double to 23 mn sq ft, translating to a total investment potential of $10 billion over the next 3 years across the top 7 cities.
The Colliers’ latest report “India Data Centers: Entering Quantum Growth Phase” was unveiled at the second edition of CII Conference on Tech in Real Estate in Mumbai on Thursday.
Driven by quantum growth in data consumption and cloud adoption, data centers have witnessed significant growth post pandemic with total capacity growing two-fold since 2020. As of August 2023, the data center capacity across the top 7 cities stands at 819 MW, spread across 11.0 million sq feet.
Led by exponential increase in data consumption, improving regulatory framework and robust investments in the sector, the data center capacity is likely to double up faster in the next phase of growth, crossing 1,800MW by 2026. With the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2023 being passed by both houses of the legislature and set to become a law soon, the Data Center story in India has all the markings to embark on a hitherto unseen success narrative.
“Indian data center market propelled by tail winds of digitization, on premise to Colocation shift, data localization and Generative AI demand will see a quantum leap in the construction, delivery and absorption of Data Center space. Data Center as an asset class is proving to be a play with high yield and lower risk once stabilized, with sticky customers which enables patient institutional capital to write larger cheques.” said Ramaiy Kapoor, Managing director, Data Center, Colliers, India.
“In recent years, the global real estate sector has witnessed a paradigm shift in its approach to sustainability, with the growing recognition of the Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) factors. Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards have emerged as crucial factors for analyzing the long-term viability and ethical practices of businesses in a variety of industries, including real estate.”, said Dr K Nandakumar, Chairman, CII Maharashtra State Council & Chairman and Managing Director, Chemtrols Industries.