1.06 lakh companies exited India in last five years: Centre

New Delhi: More than 1 lakh firms voluntarily exited under the companies law in nearly five years, the government said on Monday.

Besides, many companies have sought voluntary liquidation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

"From FY 2018-19 to FY 2023-24 (up to 30th November, 2023) 1,06,561 companies have exited voluntarily under section 248(2) of the Companies Act, 2013.

"From FY 2018-19 to FY 2023-24 (up to 30th September 2023) final reports of 1,168 companies have been submitted by liquidators under section 59 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (Code), of which final dissolution orders have been passed by NCLT in 633 cases during the said period," Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh told the Lok Sabha.

Section 248(2) of the Companies Act pertains to voluntary exit of companies while Section 59 of the IBC relates to voluntary liquidation of companies.