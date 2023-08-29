12 firms benefitted from short-selling Adani Group shares, ED tells Sebi: Report

Sources told The Indian Express that three of the 12 firms are India-based (one of them is the Indian branch of a foreign bank); four are based out of Mauritius and one each out of France, Hong Kong, Cayman Islands, Ireland and London - and that none of these FPIs/ FIIs have disclosed their ownership structures before Income Tax authorities.

The publication also reported that these firms are under the scanner for suspicious business activity. For instance, one of them claimed an income of Rs 1,100 crore on a turnover of Rs 31,000 crore in a period of six months, although it reported no business whatsoever for over a year after it was established in July of 2020. Another Cayman Islands-based FPI bet against Adani Group firms' stocks on January 20, and enhanced its short position three days later. The next day, on January 24, the Hindenburg Research report was published.

Two of the short sellers are registered in India - one in New Delhi, and the other in Mumbai. Sebi had earlier passed an order for misleading investors and stock market manipulation against the promoter of the Delhi-based firm, the publication reported.

Based on the preliminary investigations, the ED has concluded that it is likely that the FPIs and FIIs are not the “end beneficiaries” of the short selling against Adani firms, but are "acting as brokers for bigger players located overseas".

Last Friday, Sebi told the Supreme Court that out of 24 investigations into the Adani-Hindenburg issue, 22 are final in nature and two are interim at this stage, awaiting response from external agencies or entities. The status report further said the interim probes have covered 13 overseas entities of Adani Group companies and that details have been sought from five countries on the foreign portfolio investors.