12 years of govt: Share of services sector in total exports jumps to 49% in FY26

<p>New Delhi: The share of the services sector in India's total exports rose from 33.8 per cent in 2014-15 to 48.8 per cent in 2025-26, driven by the rapid expansion of the IT sector, growth in global capability centres (GCCs), and a post-pandemic shift towards digital delivery of services.</p>.<p>According to the commerce ministry data, the exports surged from $158.1 billion in 2014-15 to $421.3 billion in 2025-26.</p>.<p>The country's total exports (goods and services together) increased from $468 billion in 2014-15 to 4863 billion in 2025-26, the data showed.</p>.<p>Over the last 12 years, the services exports recorded robust growth since 2014-15, except in 2020-21 when they were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>Software services, accounting for over 40 per cent of total services exports, remain the primary growth driver. Professional and management consulting emerged as the second-largest contributor.</p>.India’s exports jump to a record high of $45.20 billion in May.<p>"Services exports grew with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.3 per cent in the last 12 years," the ministry said.</p>.<p>Goods shipments too surged from 4310 billion in 2014-15 to $442 billion in 2025-26.</p>.<p>Listing out achievements of the 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government, the ministry said it has taken a series of measures for trade facilitation.</p>.<p>It includes simplification of 47 processes; automated FTP (foreign trade policy) processes; auto-validated Importer Exporter Code issuance; and launch of export promotion mission.</p>