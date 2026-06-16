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12 years of govt: Share of services sector in total exports jumps to 49% in FY26

According to the commerce ministry data, the exports surged from $158.1 billion in 2014-15 to $421.3 billion in 2025-26.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 09:31 IST
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