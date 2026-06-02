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20% surge in password stealer attacks puts Indian businesses' credentials at risk: Kaspersky

According to the cybersecurity firm, password stealer attacks targeting its business users in India increased by 20 per cent in 2025.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 12:27 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 12:27 IST

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