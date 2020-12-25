$22 bn in Chinese bonds cancelled or delayed since Nov

$22 billion in Chinese corporate bonds cancelled or delayed since early November

Maturing bonds exceeded new debt sales in November by 44.5 billion yuan

Reuters
Reuters, Shanghai,
  • Dec 25 2020, 09:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 25 2020, 09:08 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: Getty Images

Chinese companies have cancelled or delayed issuance of nearly 200 bonds worth 145.7 billion yuan ($22.31 billion) since early November, reflecting lingering investor concerns after a spurt of defaults, state media reported on Friday.

Maturing bonds exceeded new debt sales in November by 44.5 billion yuan, with monthly net financing turning negative for the first time this year, the Securities Times said.

Weak demand for corporate bonds bodes ill for the credit market in January, when a wall of debts will mature, the newspaper said.

In an apparent effort to bolster investor confidence, China's central bank said on Thursday it will step up its regulation of the bond market in line with the law, vowing "zero tolerance" towards illegal activities.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

China
Bonds

What's Brewing

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

The Lead: Read(s) of the week: Politics and history

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Boris Johnson: Britain's great Brexit gambler

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

Bengaluru No 3 in light pollution

DH Toon | 'Raj dharma, revised edition' for PM Modi

DH Toon | 'Raj dharma, revised edition' for PM Modi

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Explainer | Post-Brexit trade deal, key points

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

Covid-19 is delaying cancer screenings and detection

 