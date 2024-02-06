3 IPOs to hit primary market on Wednesday; aim to raise Rs 1,700 crore

"We hold a strong bullish outlook on the IPO market in 2024. This optimism is buoyed by robust domestic and foreign investments, driven by superior growth prospects of the Indian markets. The inflows are expected to gain even more momentum once the uncertainties related to the elections are resolved," Neha Agarwal - MD & Head, Equity Capital Markets, JM Financial stated.

Information and communications technology products distributor Rashi Peripherals' IPO is completely a fresh issue of equity shares to the tune of Rs 600 crore with no offer-for-sale component.