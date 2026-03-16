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35% of Indians encountered fake products in the last one year alone: Survey

Nine out of 10 urban consumers admitted to having purchased a counterfeit product at least once in their lifetime, according to the report
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 10:38 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 10:38 IST
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